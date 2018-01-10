Chamber CEO calls out Bannon, Warren in pledge to rebuild the center in Congress

U.S. Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Tom Donohue on Wednesday called out both former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon and liberal Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenOvernight Regulation: Net neutrality supporters predict tough court battle | Watchdog to investigate EPA chief's meeting with industry group | Ex-Volkswagen exec gets 7 years for emissions cheating Overnight Tech: Net neutrality supporters predict tough court fight | Warren backs bid to block AT&T, Time Warner merger | NC county refuses to pay ransom to hackers Avalanche of Democratic senators say Franken should resign MORE (D-Mass.), saying Congress needs lawmakers who are interested in governing.

"If we’re only sending ideological purists and strict partisans to Washington, we’re stopping progress before it can even start," Donohue said in his annual "State of American Business" speech. "So we’re going to fight back against the extremes in both parties — the Steve Bannons and the Elizabeth Warrens of the world, who do not represent the best interests of this country."

Bannon, who has fallen out of favor with President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE following comments he made in a new book, has endorsed primary candidates who are challenging more mainstream Republicans. Warren, meanwhile, is known as one of the most liberal members of the Senate and has taken a tough stance on the financial sector.

Later on Wednesday, Warren took to Twitter to respond to Donohue, saying that she knows she's doing her job when she's criticized by the Chamber.

Here’s the basic problem in Washington. Big business lobbyists are so used to running the place that they label anyone willing to stand up to them as extreme. When Tom Donohue and the @USChamber attack me for standing up to corporate interests, I know I’m doing my job. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) January 10, 2018

Donohue said Congress needs to work on pro-growth policies such as infrastructure and entitlement reform in a bipartisan way for any progress to be made.

The Chamber is working to recruit candidates in the midterm elections who are interested in reaching across the aisle, he added.

"We need to rebuild the middle in Congress. Pro-growth, pro-business candidates can come from both sides — and we want more from both sides," he said.

In a news conference after the speech, Donohue said the Chamber will try to have Republicans keep majorities of both chambers of Congress, "while at the same time becoming much more public and engaged on working with Democrats."

He said he wouldn't rule out the Chamber spending money on a Democratic Senate candidate, however.

Donohue also said the Chamber is going to work aggressively on primary contests and bolster voter turnout from the business community.

Updated at 4:57 p.m.