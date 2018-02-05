DCCC launches Facebook ad blasting Ryan over tax tweet

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) on Monday launched a Facebook ad campaign taking aim at a now-deleted tweet from Speaker Paul Ryan Paul Davis RyanSchumer: Nunes intent on undermining 'rule of law' with altered memo Schiff: Nunes gave Trump 'secretly altered' version of memo Several lawmakers have seen intelligence behind Nunes memo MORE (R-Wis.) about the GOP tax law.

Ryan's tweet, which has generated a significant amount of backlash from Democrats, highlighted the story of a Pennsylvania woman who told The Associated Press that she was pleased to see her paycheck increase by $1.50 per week due to the new law. But the DCCC's ad argues that wealthy Americans are seeing bigger tax cuts than the middle class.

"Speaker Paul Ryan just BRAGGED about a secretary getting a $1.50 tax cut from his tax scam," the ad reads. "By comparison, he’s handing the richest 1-percent $1,000 PER WEEK! Hardworking Americans deserve to keep MUCH more of their paychecks."

The DCCC said it's running the ad in 50 congressional districts, including Ryan's district and many districts that are expected to be competitive this fall. The group has also launched a webpage called PaulRyansBuckFifty.com, which includes testimonials from people opposing the tax law.

“Speaker Ryan laid out his priorities in the Republican Tax Scam, and he really couldn’t be more out-of-touch with middle and low income Americans,” said DCCC Spokesman Tyler Law. “The Republican Tax Scam is a shameless handout to the rich and largest corporations at the expense of the middle-class families who deserve more money in their pockets and lower healthcare costs."

The ad comes as Democrats have been working to make their case against the tax law and to push back against announcements that companies are giving bonuses and wage increases. Ryan's Democratic challenger, Randy Bryce, has also fundraised off the tweet on the $1.50-per-week pay increase.

Meanwhile, Republicans have been arguing that it's the Democrats who are out of touch with the middle class for opposing the law. They have been attacking House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiPence rips Pelosi for describing ,000 as 'crumbs' The Memo: Trump sticks to his guns on immigration agenda Manchin responds to Pence attacks: ‘This is why Washington sucks’ MORE (D-Calif.) for saying the $1,000 bonuses several companies have announced in recent weeks are "crumbs."