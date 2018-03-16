Dem super PAC launches ad defending Donnelly on taxes

A Democratic super PAC released an ad on Friday defending Sen. Joe Donnelly Joseph (Joe) Simon DonnellyDemocrats now attack internet rules they once embraced Dem group launches M ad buy to boost vulnerable senators Senate rejects Trump immigration plan MORE's vote against the new tax law, after a group backed by GOP mega-donors Charles and David Koch rolled out an ad criticizing the Indiana Democrat on the issue.

The ad from Senate Majority PAC features an Indiana man named George Poynter, who argues that by opposing the new law, Donnelly is fighting for the middle class.

"Out-of-state billionaires are attacking him for it, but I know Joe Donnelly is always looking out for Indiana," Poynter says in the ad.

Donnelly is one of 10 Democratic senators up for reelection in states that President Trump Donald John TrumpAccuser says Trump should be afraid of the truth Woman behind pro-Trump Facebook page denies being influenced by Russians Shulkin says he has White House approval to root out 'subversion' at VA MORE carried in 2016. Both parties are focusing on the new tax law in this year's midterm elections, with Republicans arguing that it gives middle-class families bigger paychecks and Democrats calling it a corporate giveaway and arguing that the law's impact on the national debt will lead to cuts in Medicare and Social Security.

Republicans are hoping to defeat Donnelly in an effort to expand their majority in the Senate. To that end, the Koch-backed Americans for Prosperity released an ad earlier this week attacking Donnelly over his stance on the tax law. The group is spending more than $2 million on the ad.

Americans for Prosperity on Friday also launched a campaign to thank lawmakers who supported the bill and asking voters to hold opponents accountable.

But Democrats are pushing back, and hope that Donnelly can win reelection and help them take back control of the Senate.

“Joe Donnelly’s priority will always be protecting Medicare and Social Security for Hoosier families,” said Senate Majority PAC spokesman Chris Hayden said. “The Koch brothers have made Joe one of their top targets because, unlike his opponents, he does not put the craven desires of out-of-state billionaires first.”