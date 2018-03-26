GOP group launches new ads to promote tax law in House districts

A group aligned with Speaker Paul Ryan Paul Davis RyanStudents begin march to Paul Ryan's hometown to demand gun control Small businesses hurt from Trump's health-care sabotage Frustration mounts as Dodd-Frank rollback stalls MORE (R-Wis.) announced Monday it is launching a new $1 million ad campaign to promote the new tax law ahead of the midterm elections.

The ads from the American Action Network (AAN) will air on television and digital platforms in 26 House districts held by Republicans that are being targeted by Democrats in the midterms.

Districts where the ads will run include those held by Reps. Peter Roskam Peter James RoskamRepublicans open to targeted China tariffs despite steel flap Five races to watch in the Illinois primary Overnight Health Care: Trump proposal could lead 3M people to leave ObamaCare, study finds | Dem pushes DEA for data on opioid distributors | Scott Walker signs bill to stabilize ObamaCare market MORE (R-Ill.), Claudia Tenney (R-N.Y.) and Barbara Comstock Barbara Jean ComstockThe GOP is Trump's party now House GOP frets over Pennsylvania race Giffords's group eyes Ryan, other high-profile Republicans ahead of midterms MORE (R-Va.), AAN said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ads feature a narrator talking about benefits of the new tax law, known as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which Congress passed late last year.

"The middle-class tax cut by the numbers: Three million Americans received bonuses. Wage growth fastest in eight years. Consumer confidence highest in almost 18 years. Working families saving $2,000 a year," the narrator says in the ads.

"That’s more money for our mortgage. More for groceries and gas. More to save for college and retirement," the narrator continued.

AAN and other conservative organizations ran ads promoting tax reform as the law made its way through Congress, and they have been aggressively touting the law since its enactment. AAN said it has spent more than $30 million since August promoting tax cuts.

“AAN remains committed to leading the way in educating Americans about changes in the tax law and highlighting the benefits of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act,” AAN Executive Director Corry Bliss said in a news release.

While Republicans think focusing on the tax law's benefits will help them in the midterms, Democrats think their arguments against the measure will resonate with voters. Left-leaning groups have been running their own ads arguing the new law mostly benefits the wealthy and defending Democratic lawmakers who opposed the law.