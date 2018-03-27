Dem group expands ad campaign against GOP tax law

A Democratic nonprofit on Tuesday announced that it is expanding its six-figure ad campaign to make the case against the GOP tax law ahead of November's midterm elections.

Majority Forward, the nonprofit arm of Senate Majority PAC, said it will now run digital ads in Pennsylvania and Michigan, in addition to Ohio, North Dakota, Florida, Nevada, Arizona, Montana, Indiana, Wisconsin, West Virginia and Missouri.

Pennsylvania and Michigan both voted for President Trump Donald John Trump2020 Census to include citizenship question Trump pens letter to family of Parkland victim Post: Trump tells aides that Stormy Daniels isn't his type MORE in 2016 and have Democratic senators up for reelection this year.

The ads are designed to highlight the fact that the tax law largely benefits the wealthy, while Republicans at the same time are talking about making cuts to Medicare and Social Security. Majority Forward also has a site called MiddleClassLast.com aimed at educating voters about the problems with the new law.

The expanded ad campaign comes as both Democrats and Republicans have made messaging around the tax law a key part of their midterm election campaigns. Conservative groups such as those backed by billionaire GOP donors Charles and David Koch have been running ads touting the benefits of the law, while left-leaning groups have been running ads focused on its downsides.

“The more voters learn about the consequences of giving billionaires like the Koch brothers a tax break the worse it will be for Republican Senate candidates,” Majority Forward spokesman Chris Hayden said in a news release.

“The vote on the tax bill is a litmus test of whose side you are on. Democrats opposed the tax giveaway for the Koch brothers because it was not focused on the middle class, and as predicted, plans to cut Medicare and Social Security quickly followed. Republicans supported the tax giveaway because they don’t care about the national debt, and they don’t care about real relief for middle class families."

Gabrielle Braud, a spokeswoman for the Koch-backed Americans for Prosperity, said her group is confident that voters will see through Majority Forward's attacks on the tax law.

"Every day, Americans are seeing more take home pay, higher wages, more job opportunities and new investments in a growing economy because of tax reform," she said.

- updated at 6:42 p.m.