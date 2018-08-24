Chamber launches ad attacking McCaskill for voting against GOP tax law

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Friday released an ad attacking Sen. Claire McCaskill Claire Conner McCaskillSenate leaders in talks to wrap up August session Dems shun media spotlight amid Kavanaugh meetings Overnight Health Care: Collins says Kavanaugh sees Roe v. Wade as 'settled law' | Insurers back pricing disclosure measure | Pfizer extends EpiPen expiration dates amid shortage MORE (D-Mo.) for her vote against the GOP tax law, as Republicans seek to oust the vulnerable Dem in the midterm elections.

"It's called the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. It's brought more jobs, lower taxes, and bigger paychecks for Missouri," a narrator says in the ad. "But Senator Claire McCaskill didn't want it, voting against all the good that's happening."

ADVERTISEMENT

The ad, from the Chamber's political arm, also urges voters to tell McCaskill, a member of the tax-writing Senate Finance Committee, to support making the tax cuts permanent. The tax law's changes to the individual tax code expire after 2025, and House Republicans are planning to vote this fall on legislation to cement them, though the Senate may not follow suit.

The Chamber's ad, which the group said will run on broadcast and cable platforms as well as online, comes less than three months before the midterm elections. McCaskill is being challenged by Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley (R) in a race that the nonpartisan Cook Political Report rates as toss-up.

President Trump Donald John TrumpAustralian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull ousted by party rivals CNN's Cuomo clashes with Kellyanne Conway over Cohen hush-money payments Lawmaker who pushed to impeach Nixon: Trump ‘systematically’ abusing power MORE easily won the Show Me State by more than 18 points in the 2016 presidential election.

Republicans are seeking to increase their majority in the Senate, where McCaskill is one of 10 Democratic senators up for re-election in states that Trump carried in 2016. They hope that the economy and the tax law will be an asset to them.

But Democrats argue that the tax law mainly benefits wealthy individuals and large corporations. Polls have generally shown that the tax law is unpopular, with a Fox News poll released this week finding that ObamaCare is more popular than it.

McCaskill's campaign released a "fact check" of the ad, arguing that the senator has a record of working with Republicans on tax reform and creating jobs but that the tax law "was a massive tax giveaway to big corporations and pharmaceutical companies at the expense of the middle class."

“D.C. dark money donors are desperate to mislead Missourians and keep Josh Hawley’s campaign afloat because they know he will be a reliable vote for their agenda of supporting corporate bosses instead of workers," McCaskill campaign press secretary Eric Mee said in a statement. "Hard-working Missourians want someone who will work across party lines to put their priorities first – just as Claire has done."

The Chamber has also run an ad in Florida hitting vulnerable Sen. Bill Nelson Clarence (Bill) William NelsonThe Hill's Morning Report — Battle lines drawn as Trump and Cohen dig in Election Countdown: Trump plans ambitious travel schedule for midterms | Republicans blast strategy for keeping House | Poll shows Menendez race tightening | Cook Report shifts Duncan Hunter's seat after indictment The Hill's Morning Report — Trump’s legal jeopardy mounts after Manafort, Cohen felony counts MORE (D-Fla.) for voting against the tax law and praising Republican candidate Rick Scott for cutting taxes as the state's governor. Additionally, the group has run ads in several House districts with vulnerable GOP lawmakers, touting their backing of the tax law.