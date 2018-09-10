Romney hits GOP for increasing deficits

Utah Senate candidate and former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyNY Times op-ed ‘screams Republican elite’ who ‘sold their soul,’ says conservative White House reporter Warren to face former Trump campaign co-chair in Mass. Senate race Overnight Defense: McCain honored in Capitol ceremony | Mattis extends border deployment | Trump to embark on four-country trip after midterms MORE criticized the GOP on Monday for ballooning the federal deficit after years of party rhetoric about fiscal responsibility.

"Republicans have been shouting about this as long as I can remember,” Romney wrote on his campaign website. “We called for an amendment to balance the budget. Just a few years ago, the Tea Party movement brought new energy to the issue. But now that Republicans are in charge in Washington, we appear to have become silent about deficits and debt.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The federal deficit swelled this year following the December 2017 passage of the GOP's signature tax law and a bipartisan deal to boost discretionary spending. The tax law alone was projected to add almost $1.9 trillion to deficits over a decade.

In the first 10 months of the fiscal year, the deficit hit $682 billion, up $116 billion from the same period in 2017, and more than than the deficit total for last year, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.

Spending rose 4 percent in that time period, while revenues increased 1 percent.

Romney noted that the U.S. had to borrow money from abroad to pay for those deficits, and that the interest payments were becoming their own source of financial strain.

"The interest paid last year by American taxpayers on that debt was nearly $300 billion,” the former Massachusetts governor wrote. “To put our interest payment in perspective, it’s about 20 times as much as a wall facing Mexico would cost, and approximately 40 percent of our total military budget.”

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump officials to announce closure of Palestinian Liberation Organization office in DC: report Alibaba's Jack Ma to step down as chairman in 2019 Trump expected to soon declassify Carter Page, Bruce Ohr documents: report MORE had promised to eliminate the entirety of the accumulated federal debt over two terms in office. Instead, the debt has surged, surpassing $21 trillion.

Romney is expected to cruise to victory in November, in a red state where Trump's popularity is waning. Trump's approval rating in Utah dropped 29 percentage points between January 2017 and July 2018, according to polling figures from Morning Consult.

Some GOP observers see Romney taking on the mantle of a Republican foil to Trump in the Senate following the recent death of Sen. John McCain John Sidney McCainA for effort, F for execution: Grading the NYT op-ed GOP senator says he 'regularly' considers leaving Republican Party Trump in good shape to secure second Supreme Court confirmation victory MORE (R-Ariz.), a vocal critic, and the impending retirement of others such as Sen. Bob Corker Robert (Bob) Phillips CorkerDurbin: GOP responded to anonymous NY Times op-ed with 'silence of the lambs' GOP senator: ‘Who wouldn’t’ write anonymous op-ed against White House? Poll: Blackburn, Bredesen locked in tight Senate race in Tennessee MORE (R-Tenn.) and Sen. Jeff Flake Jeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakeTrump in good shape to secure second Supreme Court confirmation victory Trump slams anonymous NYT op-ed at rally: 'Is it treason?' Overnight Defense: Officials rush to deny writing anonymous op-ed | Lawmakers offer measure on naming NATO headquarters after McCain | US, India sign deal on sharing intel MORE (R-Ariz.)