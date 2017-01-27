Pence: 'Life is winning again in America'

Vice President Pence assured anti-abortion protestors Friday that their cause has friends in the new administration, vowing that officials "will not rest" until the "pro-life" culture is restored in the U.S.

Speaking at the annual March for Life in Washington, Pence proclaimed that "life is winning again in America" and outlined how the Trump administration would advance anti-abortion policies.

"Be assured, along with you, we will not grow weary. We will not rest until we restore a culture of life in America, for ourselves and for our posterity," he said at the event.

Pence, the first sitting vice president to attend the March for Life, vowed that the administration would work with Congress to defund Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers.

While no federal government money goes toward abortions performed by Planned Parenthood by law, the organization can be reimbursed by the government for other health services performed for women who are on programs like Medicaid. Blocking that funding has long been a goal for anti-abortion lawmakers.

"We will devote those resources to healthcare services across America," he said.

Trump will also announce next week a justice to the Supreme Court who will "uphold the God-given liberties enshrined in our Constitution," Pence said. Trump said in a recent interview with ABC that he will be making his Supreme Court decision next week.

Pence also praised Trump's signing of an executive order than bans U.S. aid to international healthcare organizations that provide or promote abortions.

"Life is winning again in America. Today is a celebration of that progress...That is evident in the presence of pro-life majorities in the Congress of the United States of America," Pence said.

"But it is no more evident in any way than in the historic election of a president who stands for a strong America, a more prosperous America and a president who I proudly stands for a right to life."