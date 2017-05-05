Trump: ‘Phase 2’ will bring ‘truly great healthcare’

President Trump on Friday morning touted the House’s passage of his ObamaCare repeal bill, promising “truly great healthcare” is coming when the next phase of his plan is included.

“Big win in the House - very exciting! But when everything comes together with the inclusion of Phase 2, we will have truly great healthcare!” Trump tweeted.

Trump on Sunday told CBS’s “ Face the Nation ” that rules helping people with pre-existing conditions get affordable coverage will be in the second phase of his healthcare plan, along with rules letting insurance companies sell plans across state lines.

He said he was confident the next phase “will quickly get approved.”

The House on Thursday passed the American Health Care Act, which repeals most key provisions in ObamaCare. The bill next heads to the Senate, where GOP leaders have indicated it will have to change significantly.