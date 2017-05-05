President Trump said Friday that "everybody" has better healthcare than the United States.

“Of course the Australians have better healthcare than we do --everybody does. ObamaCare is dead! But our healthcare will soon be great,” Trump tweeted.

Of course the Australians have better healthcare than we do --everybody does. ObamaCare is dead! But our healthcare will soon be great. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 5, 2017

The president raised eyebrows Thursday night when he heaped praise on Australia's universal healthcare system even though that type of system is widely derided by conservatives.

Trump's latest comments appear to contradict his own spokeswoman, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who said earlier Friday that "he was simply being complimentary of the prime minister and I don’t think it was much more than that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s another example of Trump offering widely different views on how to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system, roiling the debate over the Republican plan to repeal and replace ObamaCare.

Speaking at an event in New York on Thursday night with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, Trump told the Australian leader, “You have better healthcare than we do.”

Australia’s healthcare system consists of both a private market and a government-run option.

Trump's comments came hours after the House narrowly passed the GOP plan aimed at repealing and replacing former President Barack Obama Barack ObamaHealth groups rip FDA for delaying calorie listings on food menus Poll: Americans want shorter presidential campaigns Trump: 'Everybody' has better healthcare than US MORE’s signature healthcare law.

"It's a very good bill right now. The premiums are going to come down very substantially. The deductibles are going to come down. It's going to be fantastic healthcare. Right now ObamaCare is failing; we have a failing healthcare," Trump said Thursday alongside Turnbull.

Critics, such as Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersTrump: 'Everybody' has better healthcare than US Why Sanders would have defeated Trump in 2016 Sanders: ObamaCare repeal bill should be 'flushed down the toilet' MORE (I-Vt.), have noted the Australian system is the opposite of the GOP plan.

”Thank you, Mr. President,” a laughing Sanders said on MSNBC on Thursday night. “Let us move to a Medicare-for-all system that does what every other major country on Earth does: guarantee healthcare to all people at a fraction of the cost per capita that we spend.”

During the 2016 campaign, Trump said his healthcare plan would ensure coverage for all Americans. But the House GOP bill could result in lost coverage for millions of Americans.

An analysis from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office on a previous version of the House GOP bill in March said it would result in 24 million Americans losing or electing to give up their insurance coverage over the next decade.

— Updated: 3:56 p.m.