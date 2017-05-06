GOP rep: ‘Nobody dies because they don’t have access to healthcare’

Rep. Raul Labrador (R-Idaho) drew intense jeers at a town hall Friday when he defended the GOP’s ObamaCare repeal plan by claiming nobody dies due to lack of access to health care.

One day after the House passed the American Health Care Act, Labrador faced off with constituents at a town hall at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston, Idaho, according to the Idaho Statesman.

One woman stood up and said the GOP bill, which makes major cuts to Medicaid, was essentially telling people to die.

“That line is so indefensible,” Labrador shot back. “Nobody dies because they don’t have access to health care.”

His response immediately drew boos and quickly drew attention on social media.

Labrador was similarly criticized at another town hall last month, when he said healthcare is not a "basic human right."