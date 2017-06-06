Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Mitch McConnellRand Paul spokesman: Lindsey Graham doesn't speak for us McCain to question Comey at intel hearing: report McConnell: Senate will move ObamaCare repeal bill in 'near future' MORE (R-Ky.) on Tuesday said the Senate will move its ObamaCare repeal and replace bill soon, but offered few details on the measure or a timeline.

"We're getting closer to bringing up a proposal that we can bring up in the near future," McConnell told reporters.

But he demurred when pressed on whether it would come before the July Fourth recess, less than a month away.

"We've had plenty of time to discuss this issue. … We're getting close to having a proposal to whip and take to the floor," he said.

Members of McConnell's leadership team have said they want to move a bill as soon as the July Fourth recess, but no later than the August recess.



McConnell's comments come as several GOP senators are signaling growing pessimism about the chances of clearing an ObamaCare repeal and replacement bill through the upper chamber.

Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey GrahamAir Force chief says delayed Trump nominations make her job 'difficult' Rand Paul spokesman: Lindsey Graham doesn't speak for us McConnell: Senate will move ObamaCare repeal bill in 'near future' MORE (R-S.C.) told reporters Tuesday that the GOP-only effort is "more likely to fail than not."

Republicans, who have 52 seats, have a narrow path for getting their legislation approved. They can only afford to lose two GOP senators to be able to pass the bill.

McConnell also sidestepped questions on whether he would let the Senate vote on a bill that didn’t have 50 GOP votes, quipping to reporters: “We'll let you know when we're going to go to the floor."

Senate Republicans discussed potential options for their healthcare bill during a closed-door caucus meeting.

McConnell characterized the talk as one of a series lawmakers have been having and declined to weigh in specifics of what could be included in the bill.