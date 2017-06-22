Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersThe Hill's 12:30 Report Will we ever have civility in American political discourse Sanders: Senate ObamaCare bill 'worse than expected' MORE (I-Vt.) on Thursday slammed the plan put forth by Senate Republicans to repeal and replace ObamaCare, saying the legislation "is even worse" than he imagined.

“The bill Republicans announced today is even worse than expected and by far the most harmful piece of legislation I have seen in my lifetime,” Sanders said in a statement.

“This bill has nothing to do with health care. It has everything to do with an enormous transfer of wealth from working people to the richest Americans.”

The Senate GOP on Thursday unveiled the long-awaited legislation , which includes Medicaid cuts and repeals billions of dollars of ObamaCare taxes. It also defunds Planned Parenthood for one year.

Sanders in his statement called for Americans to unite against the “disastrous bill."

“Our job now is to rally millions of Americans against this disastrous bill to make sure that it does not pass the Senate,” he said. “Instead of throwing tens of millions of Americans off of health insurance, we must guarantee health care as a right to every American."