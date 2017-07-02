GOP senator: We cannot focus on Trump's tweets during healthcare debate

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) said in an interview airing Sunday that Americans need to ignore President Trump's tweets and focus on issues facing the country like healthcare.

Asked by NBC's Chuck Todd whether Trump's tweets made it harder to work on healthcare, Cassidy admitted he gets "frustrated" when the media and lawmakers focus on what Trump says on Twitter.

"Our focus cannot be on the tweet. Our focus has to be on that kitchen table family paying $20,000, $30,000 and $40,000 for their premiums, wondering how they're going to make ends meet," Cassidy said on "Meet The Press."

"I get so frustrated when we get focused on tweets," he said. "We need to think about these families with this incredible human need."

Cassidy said Trump's tweets sometimes do bother him, but that he doesn't wake up in the morning to read them.

"I don't wake every morning ... I wake up in the morning and I read about the LSU Tigers. I don't read about the president's tweets. And I think we need to have more of a focus on that family, not on a president's tweets," Cassidy said.

"The president, if you think about what he's saying on healthcare, he actually wants something better."

Cassidy, a medical doctor, compared it to focusing on trivial matters while caring for patients in the ICU.

"I liken it to when I have a patient in the intensive care unit. I'm focused on that patient. I walk around all day long thinking about what I can do better. If I focus on the president, which those Tweets were not good. They're reprehensible," Cassidy said.

"On the other hand, if I focus on the patient, the patient's got a better likelihood of getting better."

Cassidy said in May that any healthcare bill passed by the Senate should pass the "Jimmy Kimmel Test," referring to Kimmel's newborn son who was born with a heart defect and required lifesaving surgery.

Last Sunday, Kimmel tweeted at Cassidy, reminding him to keep his word and apply the "test" to the Senate's bill.

Senate Republicans last week delayed until after the July 4 recess a vote on their legislation aimed at repealing and replacing ObamaCare.

Amid GOP disunity over the health plan, Trump on Friday floated repealing former President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law before moving later on a plan replace it.

Cassidy's comments came after Trump on Thursday caused uproar after tweeting attacks on the hosts of MSNBC's "Morning Joe," which included a reference to one host's appearance.