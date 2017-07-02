White House aide: 'We're getting close' on healthcare

A White House aide on Sunday said he thinks a GOP healthcare bill will get a Senate vote soon.

"We're getting close," White House Director for Legislative Affairs Marc Short said on "Fox News Sunday."

"The American people know that ObamaCare is failing."

Short said the president this weekend is continuing to make calls to lawmakers regarding healthcare.

"We believe that our package will help to lower premium costs, it'll help provide better quality care for patients," he said.

He added that the new healthcare bill will return the relationship between patients and doctors without the government getting in between.

"We hope that we come back the week after recess, we'll have a vote," he said.

Short also criticized the report from the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), noting the credibility of the CBO should be questioned.

His comments come after Senate Republicans last week decided to delay a vote on their healthcare bill after it became clear it lacked the votes for passage.