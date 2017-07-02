Manchin to Trump: Work with Democrats 'who are willing to meet you in the middle'

Sen. Joe Manchin Joe ManchinManchin to Trump: Work with Democrats 'who are willing to meet you in the middle' Sunday shows preview: Trump clashes with media as health push delayed Democrats go in for the kill on ObamaCare repeal MORE (D-W.Va.) on Sunday said he wants President Trump to succeed and called for him to work with Democrats on healthcare legislation.

During an interview on "Fox News Sunday," Manchin said he has always wanted to repair ObamaCare, as opposed to repealing and replacing the former president's signature healthcare legislation.

"The only thing I'm saying to to President Trump...He's the president of all of America, Democrats and Republicans, independents, those who voted for him, those who voted against him, he is our president and I want him to succeed," Manchin said.

"I want him to know there are Democrats that want to work with him."

Manchin said the Senate can't get 50 votes to repeal ObamaCare right now.

"Look at some of us, work with us Democrats who are willing to meet you in the middle," he said. "Who have always been willing to meet you in the middle."

Manchin's comments come after Senate Republicans decided to delay a vote on its healthcare bill after it became clear it lacked the votes for passage.

During the interview Sunday, Manchin was asked about Trump's comments that the Democrats are obstructionists.

"I truly respectfully disagree with that statement," he said.

"I think that was a little over the top," he added, noting he is willing to sit down with Trump and his Republicans colleagues to make things better in the country.