Trump backs bipartisan fixes to ObamaCare markets

President Trump told Republican senators Tuesday he supports two bipartisan efforts to stabilize ObamaCare's insurance markets.

Trump, during a luncheon on Capitol Hill, said he supports a bill proposed by Sens. Lamar Alexander Andrew (Lamar) Lamar AlexanderCongress returns to nightmare December This week: Senate Republicans take up tax reform Five health-care fights facing Congress in December MORE (R-Tenn.) and Patty Murray Patricia (Patty) Lynn MurrayCongress returns to nightmare December This week: Senate Republicans take up tax reform Five health-care fights facing Congress in December MORE (D-Wash.), that would continue key ObamaCare insurer payments.

He also said he supports a bill proposed by Sens. Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsGOP in furious push for tax-reform votes Rand Paul to vote for Senate GOP tax bill The Hill's Whip List: Where Republicans stand on Senate tax bill MORE (R-Maine) and Bill Nelson Clarence (Bill) William NelsonProminent Dem fundraiser says he is leaving the party Report: FCC chair to push for complete repeal of net neutrality Collins: Pass bipartisan ObamaCare bills before mandate repeal MORE (D-Fla.) that would set up a reinsurance fund to help insurers cover higher-cost individuals.

"He said he supports Alexander-Murray. He said, more importantly, he supports Collins-Nelson ... which has widespread bipartisan support," Alexander told reporters after the lunch.

Collins, who has opposed the GOP Senate tax bill's repeal of ObamaCare's individual mandate, has met with the president in recent days about her concerns.

Asked if she were feeling more optimistic about the tax-reform bill, she said: "That is a fair assessment because I believe a lot of my concerns, it appears are going to be addressed."

Collins said Trump understands the "need to have something to offset the premium increases" that would occur from repealing the individual mandate and "appeared very open to the combination of Alexander-Murray and Collins-Nelson."

The Maine senator said she, GOP leadership and members of the Finance Committee also met Tuesday to talk about passing the two proposals.

“I think they’re eager to help me get to yes,” she said, smiling.

Collins said it's "really important" those bills pass before a conference committee report on the tax bill.



"How that's going to be done and what the vehicle is, I do not know," Collins said.



Additionally, she said it appears that a conference committee will meet to reconcile the differences between the two chambers' bills.

Alexander said the bills could be included in the year-end spending deal. Government funding is currently set to run out next month.

But Democrats so far appear unwilling to support Alexander-Murray if Republicans repeal the mandate.

"You can't sabotage the entire system and then say you're going to do a small little fix on top of that sabotage," Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerCongress must protect Dreamers after Trump’s failure to lead On tax bill, blue-state Republicans prioritize donors over reform Juan Williams: The politics of impeachment MORE (D-N.Y.) told reporters.

"Murray-Alexander was never designed to be in a situation where there was a direct bomb thrown into the ACA. Murray Alexander is great but first our Republican colleagues should abandon the idea of sabotaging the ACA."

