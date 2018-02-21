NJ governor restores funding for Planned Parenthood cut under Christie

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) on Wednesday signed a bill restoring millions of dollars of funding to Planned Parenthood and other women's health groups that had been cut by his predecessor, Chris Christie (R).

The law restores $7.45 million in funding to Planned Parenthood and other facilities, and is the first bill Murphy has signed since taking office.

“We cannot immediately undo the damage of eight years of vetoed women’s health care funding under Governor Christie,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But we can put the era of putting personal politics before the needs of countless thousands of New Jerseyans behind us. We are one state, one family, and we will stand in support of everyone’s access to family planning, to prenatal care, and to life-saving cancer screenings.”

Christie cut the funds shortly after taking office in 2010, saying the state could not afford the services.

However, when running for president, Christie said he cut the funds to Planned Parenthood and other clinics because he's "pro-life."

Six of 58 Planned Parenthood clinics in New Jersey closed and 14 reduced hours and services after the cuts.

Murphy signed the bill Wednesday alongside outgoing Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards.

“This moment is a testament to what’s possible when we work together. This is why we do the work we do — to enact policies to change people lives for the better," Richards said.

Anti-abortion groups oppose funding for organizations that provide abortions, even though the money cannot go toward the procedure. But they argue the funding is fungible and can still indirectly support abortion.