Planned Parenthood announces $20M midterm election campaign

Planned Parenthood's political arm will target eight states in its largest-ever midterm election campaign, the organization announced Thursday.
Planned Parenthood had a difficult 2017, when Republicans in Congress launched several efforts to defund the organization.
"This past year, the Trump-Pence administration and Congress waged a war," Robinson said.
Because of political realities in Congress, Republicans are unlikely to pass defunding legislation this year, leading anti-abortion rights groups to focus their sights on ways the administration can target Planned Parenthood.
Trump signed a bill last year rolling back an Obama era rule that prevented states from barring Planned Parenthood from Title X, the federally funded family planning program.
In January, the Department Health and Human Services rolled back guidance from the Obama administration that made it harder for states to block Planned Parenthood from their Medicaid programs.
Planned Parenthood hopes it can leverage these actions to get people to the ballot box in November to vote out Republicans.
"Now the year of 2018 is really the time to vote them out. Attacking Planned Parenthood isn't just bad policy, it's bad politics," Robinson said.