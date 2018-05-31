Progressive group targets California Dem for not embracing 'Medicare for all'

A progressive PAC is targeting a Democratic congressional candidate for not campaigning on "Medicare for all."

The Progressive Change Campaign Committee (PCCC) launched digital ads targeting Dave Min, who is running against Katie Porter, an Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenThe Hill's Morning Report — Trump revisits ‘16 themes for ‘18 candidates Consumer Financial Bureau's restructure is a step in the right direction Warren on Trump impeachment: 'I'm not there' yet MORE-backed candidate, for the Democratic nomination in California's 45th District.

The digital ads, which will appear on Facebook, Twitter and Google ahead of next week's primary, call Min a "bad Dem" for opposing "Medicare for all," an assertion his campaign pushed back against on Thursday.

"Min has repeatedly been pressed by California voters on whether he supports Medicare For All and has consistently sided with Big Insurers by refusing to embrace it," the PCCC said in a statement.

"Not just that, his campaign actively attacked Medicare For All with false right-wing talking points — showing he will not be a strong progressive ally."

PCCC claims the ads, which cost $20,000, will be seen more than 1 million times by likely progressive voters and health-care voters.

But Min's campaign said Thursday the assertions that he opposes "Medicare for all" are a lie.

"The Progressive Change Campaign Committee falsely claims, 'Dave Min opposes Medicare for All' without citing any evidence in online ads," his campaign said in a statement.

"Dave Min believes health care is a human right and supports many pathways to achieve universal health care coverage. He has never said he opposes Medicare for All."

While Min hasn't campaigned on "Medicare for all," his campaign has said he supports more incremental approaches to universal coverage, such as giving people the option to buy into Medicare.

Porter is backed by the PCCC and supports Medicare for All, while Min has been endorsed by the California Democratic Party. Porter and Min are battling it out for the Democratic nomination to challenge Rep. Mimi Walters (R-Calif.) in November.