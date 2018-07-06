Ryan-aligned PAC launches ads touting House-passed opioid bills

American Action Network (AAN), a nonprofit aligned with House Speaker Paul Ryan Paul Davis RyanFourth Ohio State wrestler claims Jordan knew about sexual abuse Election Countdown: Calls to abolish ICE test Dem candidates | First round of House GOP 'Young Guns' | How Tester is handling Trump's Montana visit | Dem candidate won't back Schumer as leader | Super PACs ramp up Missouri ad buys Ohio State sex scandal complicates Jordan’s possible Speaker bid MORE (R-Wis.), launched a $2.5 million ad campaign Friday touting House efforts to tackle the opioid epidemic.

The House has passed more than 50 bills last month to combat the epidemic, and the Senate is still working on its own package.

“We thank the House for working in a bipartisan fashion to curb opioid addiction and provide resources for treatment and recovery,” said Corry Bliss, AAN Executive Director.

“However, there is still more to be done, and AAN’s latest campaign urges both Republicans and Democrats to continue fighting on behalf of families across the country who are suffering because of this crisis every day.”

In the ads, a woman named Kelly tells the story of her son, Joel, who died after becoming addicted to OxyContin.

"With all the arguing in Washington, the opioid epidemic hasn't gotten enough attention," she said.

She urges voters to thank their member of Congress for "fighting against opioid addiction."

The ads will air in 10 congressional districts ahead of November's midterm election, including some with competitive races for Republican incumbents, including GOP Reps. Mike Coffman Michael (Mike) Howard CoffmanOvernight Defense: VA pick breezes through confirmation hearing | House votes to move on defense bill negotiations | Senate bill would set 'stringent' oversight on North Korea talks The Hill's Morning Report — Sponsored by Better Medicare Alliance — Wild night of primaries reshapes 2018 midterms Army vet in Colorado to face off against Coffman in marquee House race MORE (Colo.) Peter Roskam Peter James RoskamParity in Animal Cruelty Enforcement Act should be included in the final Farm Bill Fighting back against the opioid crisis GOP donor threatens to cut off support for Republicans who don't back DACA MORE (Ill.), Andy Barr Garland (Andy) Hale BarrDivided Democrats are in danger Overnight Defense: VA pick breezes through confirmation hearing | House votes to move on defense bill negotiations | Senate bill would set 'stringent' oversight on North Korea talks On The Money: Harley-Davidson decision raises trade tensions with Trump | Senate panel to take up tariff legislation | CBO projects grim budget outlook under Trump | White House objects to measure on reinstating ZTE ban MORE (Ky.), Bruce Poliquin Bruce Lee PoliquinGOP super PAC targets House districts with new M ad buys What to watch in Tuesday’s primary elections GOP split on immigration is a crisis for Ryan’s team MORE (Maine), Claudia Tenney (N.Y.), Steve Chabot Steven (Steve) Joseph ChabotHouse Judiciary Committee subpoenas FBI agent who sent anti-Trump texts House Judiciary set to subpoena FBI agent Peter Strzok 'very soon,' member says GOP lawmaker says Ginsburg, Kennedy may want to outlast Trump MORE (Ohio), and Brian Fitzpatrick Brian K. FitzpatrickOvernight Energy — Presented by Chevron — Court says Trump officials overstepped authority by delaying emissions fines | EPA chief meets California regulators | Latest on Zinke, Pruitt ethics controversies Dem, GOP groups prepare spending blitz for midterms Overnight Energy — Presented by Chevron — GOP lawmaker says Pruitt should step down | EPA launches smog standard review | Chairman warns of Chinese threat using environmental laws MORE (Pa.)

An ad will also air in the district of Rep. Greg Walden Gregory (Greg) Paul WaldenHouse passes bipartisan bill to fight opioid crisis This week: House GOP caught in immigration limbo Congress tackles mounting opioid epidemic MORE (R-Ore.), the chairman of the House subcommittee that led the work on the bills.

AAN is also airing the ads in the districts of two Democrats running in uncompetitive races: Reps. Katherine Clark Katherine Marlea ClarkOvernight Defense: House passes 5B defense spending bill | Pentagon moving forward on Trump military parade | Mattis vows 'ironclad' support for South Korea's defense Lawmakers request new GAO gender pay study House passes 5B Pentagon spending bill MORE (Mass.) and Mark DeSaulnier Mark James DeSaulnierHouse Dems call for first Education Committee hearing on school shootings since Sandy Hook Netanyahu turns up pressure on Dems Lawmakers push distracted driving prevention MORE (Calif.)

AAN has now spent $4.5 million on ads highlighting the opioid epidemic.