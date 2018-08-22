Dem Arizona Senate candidate opposes Medicare for All

Rep. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), the likely Democratic nominee for Senate in Arizona, says that she does not support Medicare for All.

“I do not support Medicare for All,” Sinema told reporters in video posted by NBC reporter Vaughn Hillyard on Wednesday. “I'm really focused on solutions that are realistic and pragmatic and we can get done.”

Sinema, likely Democratic #AZSEN candidate: "I do not support Medicare for all. I am really focused on the solutions that are realistic, are pragmatic and can get done in our current situation." pic.twitter.com/jXN5VFtBPB — Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) August 22, 2018

Sinema’s centrist stance breaks with the more progressive wing of the party that is rallying around the Medicare for All idea championed by Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersConsultant secures Democratic nomination in Wyoming House race Elizabeth Warren says focused on Senate race, not 'on running for president in 2020' Liberal activist assaulted by Antifa members in Portland: report MORE (I-Vt.).

The Arizona race is one of a handful of pivotal races that will determine control of the Senate next year.

saying that

The Arizona race is one of a handful of pivotal races that will determine control of the Senate next year.

The Republican primary on Tuesday will determine whom Sinema faces, establishment favorite Rep. Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyTrump stays out of Arizona's ugly and costly GOP fight States are stepping up to end animal testing in cosmetics while federal legislation stalls GOP Senate candidate truncates Trump tweet in campaign mailer MORE (R-Ariz.), or candidates Kelli Ward and Joe Arpaio, who are further to the right.

Sinema also told reporters that parts of ObamaCare are not working. “There's a long list of stuff that's good, there's also a big pile of stuff that's bad,” she said.

Arizona has had particularly high premium increases in recent years.

“The exchanges are not working in Arizona,” she said. “We've had some of the highest increases in the last couple years and frankly it's just not affordable for most Arizonans.”

She said she wants to keep the parts that work and fix what does not in ObamaCare. She cited Medicaid expansion and protections for people with pre-existing conditions as parts of the law that are working.