Planned Parenthood launches 'largest ground game' in its history

Planned Parenthood's political arm is launching a massive effort to reach millions of voters in order to unseat Republicans at the state and federal levels.

"Planned Parenthood Votes is launching its largest ground game ever to turn out voters and educate them about what's at stake," said Kelley Robinson, national organizing director for Planned Parenthood Federation of America.

"We'll knock on more doors and reach more voters than ever reached before in a midterm cycle."

Planned Parenthood and its partners said it plans to reach 4.5 million voters before election day, through advertising, door knocking and other means.

"We are more than prepared to channel energy and advocacy into electoral victories," said Deirdre Schifeling, executive director of Planned Parenthood Votes, in a press call on Wednesday.

"We know how this works, and effective immediately, our ground game will bring the fight to the ballot box."

The initiative will begin Sept. 8, when more than 400 volunteers and staff will hold more than 30 canvass kickoff events and knock on thousands of doors in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Planned Parenthood is partnering with Color of Change PAC, Center for Community Change Action and SEIU.

The groups plan to focus on Supreme Court justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Republican attacks on ObamaCare and the Trump administration's pending changes to a federal family planning program.

The ground campaign is in addition to the $20 million ad campaign the organization announced in March.