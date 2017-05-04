Va. gov candidate crushes ambulance for ObamaCare ad

A Democratic gubernatorial candidate in Virginia on Thursday displays an ambulance being crushed in a new campaign ad.

Standing in front of the ambulance as it's crushed, former Rep. Tom Perriello (D-Va.) compares the vehicle’s destruction to Republicans’ attacks on ObamaCare.

“Republican leaders are trying to do this to affordable healthcare,” he says as the ambulance is gradually smashed behind him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m Tom Perriello, and in Congress, I voted for ObamaCare because it was wrong that a million Virginians weren’t covered while insurance companies had all the power.”

Perriello, who served in the House from 2008 to 2010, urges voters to help him thwart President Trump.

“Together, we can stop Donald Trump Donald TrumpConway: 'Where the hell were those Democrats' when veterans waiting for care Pentagon moves forward on Trump Tower lease: report Trump transition officials warned Flynn about contacts with Russian ambassador: report MORE, raise wages and build an economy that works for everyone. And we’ll make sure that this never happens in Virginia.”

Perriello is running against Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam ahead of the June 13 gubernatorial primary.

Northam was expected to cruise to a primary win, thanks in part to an endorsement from current Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D), who has to leave office because of term limits.

But Perriello has earned attention running as a progressive who's staunchly opposed to President Trump, landing an endorsement from Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersHouse GOP candidate in Mont. praises healthcare bill's passage on tape Dems kick off unity commission Trump: 'Everybody' has better healthcare than US MORE (I-Vt.).

Perriello’s new campaign ad comes the same day House Republicans passed legislation repealing and replacing ObamaCare.

The 217-213 vote is a victory for Trump, who campaigned extensively last year on rolling back ObamaCare.