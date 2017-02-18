Pence tells Europe: We will ‘hold Russia accountable’

Pence on Saturday told a security conference in Germany that the Trump administration pledges an “unwavering” commitment to NATO, despite President Trump’s push for a stronger relationship with the Kremlin.

"Know this: the United States will continue to hold Russia accountable, even as we search for new common ground, which as you know, President Trump believes can be found," Pence said, according to pool reports. It was the vice president’s first major foreign policy address since taking office.

ADVERTISEMENT "This is President Trump's promise: we will stand with Europe today and every day, because we are bound together by the same noble ideals – freedom, democracy, justice and the rule of law.”

Pence received only “muted applause,” according to Reuters — likely a sign of Europe’s concern over Trump’s criticism of NATO and lauding of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The vice president also told member nations to pay their fair share to back NATO, and said some countries don’t have “a clear or credible path” to do so.

During his presidential campaign, Trump suggested suggested that the U.S might not come to the aid of some NATO allies if they were attacked if he believed they had not been contributing their fair share. And he occasionally called NATO “obsolete.”

Defense Secretary James Mattis on Friday sought to similarly reassure European allies, pledging Trump’s “ full support .”