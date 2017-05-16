Trump will speak to Muslim leaders in Saudi Arabia about radical Islam

President Trump will give a speech to Muslim leaders in Saudi Arabia about confronting radical Islam and will participate in opening a center committed to promoting moderation, national security adviser H.R. McMaster said Tuesday.

Trump leaves for his first foreign trip as president on Friday, which will start in Saudi Arabia.

McMaster said Trump would address leaders from 50 Muslim and Muslim-majority countries there, “where he will deliver an inspiring but direct speech on the need to confront radical ideology and the president’s hopes for a peaceful vision of Islam to dominate across the world.”

“The speech is intended to unite the broader Muslim world against common enemies of all civilization and to demonstrate America’s commitment to our Muslim partners,” McMaster said.

Trump will also “participate in the founding of a new center intended to fight radicalism and promote moderation.”

“By establishing and operating this center, our Muslim friends, including Saudi Arabia, are taking a firm stand against extremism and those who adopt a perverted interpretation of religion to advance their criminal and political agendas,” McMaster said.