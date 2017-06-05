London mayor calls for cancellation of Trump visit to UK

London Mayor Sadiq Khan is calling on the British government to cancel a state visit from President Trump after Trump criticized his response to this weekend’s terror attacks in London.

“I don’t think we should roll out the red carpet to the president of the USA in the circumstances where his policies go against everything we stand for,” Khan said in an interview with Britain’s Channel 4 News.

“When you have a special relationship it is no different from when you have got a close mate. You stand with them in times of adversity but you call them out when they are wrong. There are many things about which Donald Trump Donald TrumpGOP lawmaker blasts Washington Post reporter in House floor speech Poll: Most want ‘aggressive action’ on climate change London mayor on Trump tweets: 'I really don't care' MORE is wrong.”

Trump criticized Khan for his comments following the weekend terror attack in London that killed at least seven people and wounded dozens more.

"At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is 'no reason to be alarmed!'" Trump tweeted Sunday morning.

At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is "no reason to be alarmed!" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

Trump appeared to be referencing Khan’s comments earlier in the day in which he said there was no reason to worry about the increased police presence in London.

Khan’s spokesperson said Sunday that he wouldn’t respond to Trump’s tweet, saying he had “more important things to do.”

"He has more important things to do than respond to Donald Trump's ill-informed tweet that deliberately takes out of context his remarks urging Londoners not to be alarmed when they saw more police — including armed officers — on the streets," the spokesperson said.

Khan has previously called for Trump to be denied a state visit in Britain. He pointed to Trump’s initial executive order barring refugees and people from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the U.S. as his reason, calling the order “cruel.”

“In those circumstances, we shouldn't be rolling out the red carpet," he said.