White House warns of Syrian preparation for chemical attack

The U.S. has “identified potential preparations for another chemical weapons attack by the Assad regime” in Syria, White House press secretary Sean Spicer said in a Monday night statement.

Such an attack “would likely result in the mass murder of civilians, including innocent children,” Spicer added, noting the activity is “similar to preparations the regime made before its April 4, 2017 chemical weapons attack.”

U.S. warships launched more than 49 cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase in early April in response to a chemical attack believed to be carried out by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar Assad.

“As we have previously stated, the United States is in Syria to eliminate the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria. If, however, Mr. Assad conducts another mass murder attack using chemical weapons, he and his military will pay a heavy price,” the White House added on Monday night.