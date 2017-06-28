German audience laughs after Trump Cabinet member's address cut off

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross’s video address to German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s political party’s business conference in Berlin was cut off on Tuesday after Ross went over his time limit, prompting conference attendees to laugh and cheer.

Ross’s video feed at the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) conference was faded out after roughly 20 minutes for going over his time limit, according to Bloomberg.

Attendees then began to applaud and laugh at the move.

“That was the U.S. secretary of commerce, who had promised us a 10-minute statement,” the head of CDU Economic Council Werner Bahlsen said.

“As you saw, he spoke a bit slowly, so it took a bit longer. Now we look forward to the chancellor’s speech,” he continued.

The episode comes as tensions have grown between the U.S. and Germany, especially on the issue of trade.

The commerce secretary echoed President Trump’s criticism of Germany’s trade surplus with the U.S.

However, Ross sided with Merkel in saying the U.S. and the European Union should restart Transatlantic Trade an Investment Partnership (TTIP).

“We, as major trading partners of each other, should have a free-trade agreement,” he said.

Ross’s address comes one week before the Merkel and Trump will meet with their international counterparts at the G-20 summit in Hamburg.