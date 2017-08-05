UN Security Council unanimously approves new sanctions on North Korea

The United Nations Security Council voted on Saturday to impose new sanctions against North Korea in retaliation for the regime's recent intercontinental ballistic missile tests.

The unanimous vote follows North Korea's two recent tests of intercontinental ballistic missiles, the most recent of which took place last week.

Reuters reported on Friday that the U.S. sent a draft copy of the resolution to the 15 members of the Security Council.

China's vote for additional sanctions, which was praised by U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley, will be seen as a welcoming sign to the U.S.

President Trump has recently increased his attacks against China, lashing out on Twitter last week for not doing more to rein in the regime.

Trump claims China, which shares a border with the Hermit Kingdom and is that country's largest trading partner, hasn’t done more to discourage North Korean leader Kim Jong Un from developing nuclear weapons.

I am very disappointed in China. Our foolish past leaders have allowed them to make hundreds of billions of dollars a year in trade, yet... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2017

...they do NOTHING for us with North Korea, just talk. We will no longer allow this to continue. China could easily solve this problem! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2017

Trump signed legislation on Wednesday that would target North Korea's shipping industry while imposing new sanctions on Moscow.

North Korea's nuclear program is near the top of Trump’s list of national security threats.

Also on Saturday, Trump's national security adviser H.R. McMaster said the rogue regime's threat to the world cannot be overstated.

"I think it’s impossible to overstate the danger associated with this," McMaster told MSNBC's Hugh Hewitt in an interview that aired Saturday.