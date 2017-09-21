Kim Jong Un says Trump will 'pay dearly' for his threats in fiery statement

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Thursday fired back at President Trump's combative speech at the United Nations a day before, saying Trump will "pay dearly" for his threats.

"The mentally deranged behavior of the U.S. president openly expressing on the U.N. arena the unethical will to 'totally destroy' a sovereign state, beyond the boundary of threats of regime change or overturn of social system, makes even those with normal thinking think about discretion and composure," Kim said in statement brimming with rage and expressive language.

"His remarks which described the U.S. option through straightforward expression of his will have convinced me, rather than frightening or stopping me, that the path I chose is correct and that is one that I have to follow to the last," he continued.

Pyongyang's provocation came the same day that Trump announced new sanctions on the isolated regime.

Kim referred to Trump as a "gangster fond of playing with fire, rather than a politician" in the statement, which was reported by North Korea's state news agency KCNA.

"A frightened dog barks louder," Kim said.

His reaction comes after Trump delivered a fiery debut speech at the U.N. General Assembly, in which he referred to the North Korean leader as "rocket man."

"Rocket Man is on a suicide mission for himself and for his regime,” he said, adding that North Korea would be "totally destroyed" if it attacked the U.S. or its allies.

Trump called for the complete denuclearization of North Korea on Thursday while signing an executive order imposing new sanctions.

“North Korea's missiles and weapons development is a grave threat to peace and security in our world, and it is unacceptable that others financially support this criminal rogue regime,” Trump said, surrounded by East Asian heads of state.

“The brutal North Korean regime does not respect its own citizens or the sovereignty of other nations. A new executive order will cut off sources of revenue that fund North Korea's efforts to develop the deadliest weapons known to human kind," he continued.

North Korea has put the international community on alert over the past few months, conducting a slew of intercontinental ballistic missile tests, and sending two over Japanese airspace.

The U.N. has passed two resolutions recently aimed at squeezing the North Korean economy by cutting off oil, labor and exports.

Kim, however, was defiant in his Thursday remarks.

"I will surely and definitely tame the mentally deranged U.S. dotard with fire," he said.