Guatemala announces plan to move Israel embassy to Jerusalem

The president of Guatemala on Sunday announced that the country plans to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, days after the United Nations overwhelmingly voted against President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE's decision to recognize the contested city as the Israeli capital.

"Dear people of Guatemala, today I spoke with the prime minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu. We discussed the excellent relations that we have had as nations since Guatemala supported the creation of the state of Israel," Jimmy Morales wrote on his official Facebook account.

ADVERTISEMENT

"One of the most important topics was the return of the embassy of Guatemala to Jerusalem. I am therefore informing you that I have instructed the chancellor to initiate the process to do so."





Guatemala was one of the few countries to vote with the U.S. against passing a nonbinding resolution at the U.N. declaring Trump's Jerusalem decision “null and void.” Thirty-five nations abstained from the vote.

The final tally, 128-9 in favor of passing the resolution, served as a stinging rebuke of the Trump administration's decision from all corners of the globe. Some of the U.S.'s closest allies condemned the decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

The vote, which essentially delivered a formal statement of a U.N. opinion, also adds political pressure on the White House to retreat from its decision.

Prior to the vote, U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley warned countries who voted against the U.S. decision by stating the U.S. will be "taking names."