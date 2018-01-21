Jordan’s king urges Pence to rebuild trust and confidence after Jerusalem announcement

The king of Jordan on Sunday reiterated his concerns to Vice President Pence about the Trump administration’s decision to declare Jerusalem the capital of Israel, saying it could lead to instability.

“For us, Jerusalem is key to Muslims and Christians, as it is to Jews. It is key to peace in the region and key to enabling Muslims to effectively fight some of the root causes of radicalization,” King Abdullah II told Pence in Amman.

The king told Pence he hoped the vice president's visit would “rebuild the trust and confidence” in moving forward with a two-state solution. As part of that solution, he said, east Jerusalem should be the capital of an independent Palestinian state.

Pence told the king that the U.S. is still committed to a two-state solution, if Israelis and Palestinians agree to such a deal, The Associated Press reported

Trump announced last month that the U.S. would recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital, and would begin the process to relocate the U.S. Embassy there from Tel Aviv.

The announcement drew widespread backlash among European and Middle Eastern leaders, who warned the decision would undermine peace talks in the region.

Pence met with the Jordanian king as part of his trip to the Middle East, which also includes stops in Egypt and Israel. Pence is the highest-level member of the Trump administration to visit the region since the Jerusalem announcement.