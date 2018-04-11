Trump: Relationship with Russia ‘worse than it’s ever been’

President Trump Donald John TrumpHeitkamp says Trump asked her to switch parties Trump to meet with GOP leaders at White House on Wednesday: report Ex-acting deputy AG Boente was asked to interview with Mueller: report MORE said Wednesday that America's relationship with Russia is "worse now than it has ever been," after Russia stymied efforts to investigate an alleged chemical attack in Syria.

The president in a tweet implored Russian President Vladimir Putin to "stop the arms race."

"Our relationship with Russia is worse now than it has ever been, and that includes the Cold War. There is no reason for this. Russia needs us to help with their economy, something that would be very easy to do, and we need all nations to work together," Trump wrote, adding: "Stop the arms race?"

Trump's remark comes just hours after Russian officials blocked a resolution at the U.N. Security Council to condemn chemical weapons attacks and establish a panel to investigate a supposed chemical attack over the weekend in a Syrian rebel stronghold.

Nikki Haley Nimrata (Nikki) HaleyOvernight Defense: Trump consults allies on Syria response | Corker anticipates strike | Russia vetoes UN panel to probe chemical attacks | Sanders to oppose Pompeo for State Russia vetoes new panel to probe Syrian chemical weapons use Trump vows swift response on Syria MORE, the U.S. ambassador to the U.N., rebuked Russia over the veto on Tuesday.

"The record will not be kind to one permanent member of this council. Unfortunately, Russia has chosen the Assad regime again over the unity of this council," Haley said. "We have said it before that Russia will stop at nothing to shield the Assad regime."

Trump has laid the blame for the chemical attack squarely at the feet of Putin and Syrian President Bashar al Assad in an earlier tweet on Wednesday.

"You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!" Trump tweeted earlier Wednesday in a message aimed at Russian officials.

"Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and 'smart!'" he said, warning of a military response.

Russia, meanwhile, has vowed to respond to any U.S. action targeting the Assad government.

"If there is a U.S. missile attack, we - in line with both Putin and Russia's chief of staff's remarks - will shoot down U.S. rockets and even the sources that launched the missiles," a Russian official said, according to Al Jazeera.