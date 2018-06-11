Trump moved up departure after Kim set deadline for summit's end: report

President Trump Donald John TrumpSanford at risk in primary shadowed by Trump McConnell cements his standing in GOP history Ready for somebody? Dems lack heir apparent this time MORE reportedly moved up his departure time from Singapore after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un set the deadline for their historic summit.

Bloomberg News reported Monday that Kim will leave Singapore at 4 p.m. Tuesday local time after his meeting with Trump, and that Trump moved up his own departure time in response.

Trump is set to leave Singapore at 7 p.m. local time, which is 7 a.m. in Washington, D.C.

The White House had announced on Monday that Trump will leave Singapore on Tuesday evening, saying discussions with North Korea are moving “more quickly than expected.”

“The discussions between the United States and North Korea are ongoing and have moved more quickly than expected,” the White House said in a statement.

Trump said last week that the summit could go on for “two [or] three” days “depending on what happens” in the meetings.

The two leaders arrived in Singapore ahead of their talks on Sunday.

Kim and Trump will first meet face to face with only translators present before being joined by other officials from both nations for an expanded meeting and working lunch.