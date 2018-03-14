New Zealand censures diplomat for saying US Dems need to 'get your s--- together or we will all die'

New Zealand has censured the No. 2 diplomat to the U.S. after she tweeted that U.S. Democrats had to “get your shit together or we will all die.”

The New York Times reported that Caroline Beresford, New Zealand’s deputy high commissioner to the United States, tweeted the message in response to an op-ed from The Hill, with the headline “A Sanders-Warren ticket could win big in 2020.”

“No it couldn’t,” she tweeted. “Please get your shit together or we will all die.”

“They’ve learned nothing,” Beresford also tweeted about the op-ed.

The piece suggested that a presidential ticket of Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) could successfully defeat President Trump in 2020.

Beresford has since made her Twitter account private, according to The Times. The Newsroom reported that she had deleted the tweets.

Beresford told the Newsroom that she had written the tweets but “realized very quickly that they were inappropriate, which is why I deleted them.”

A spokesman for New Zealand’s foreign minster told The Times that he was “confident the ministry is responding in an appropriate way.”

And the country’s ministry of foreign affairs and trade told the newspaper that staffers are instructed to “maintain political neutrality and care in expressing personal opinion” in public comments, and that those standards had “not been met.”

“The ministry does not in any way endorse the content or tone of the tweets, which we note were deleted,” a spokeswoman said, adding that officials were taking “appropriate action.”