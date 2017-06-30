Ex-Trump adviser to appear before House panel in Russia probe: report

Michael Caputo, a former communications adviser to President Trump's campaign, is set to go before the House Intelligence Committee in July as part of the panel's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, CNN reported Friday.

Caputo, who once worked in Moscow and developed ties to Russian officials, has strongly denied allegations of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian officials.

He will speak to congressional investigators on the committee in a closed session on July 14, his lawyer told CNN.

The House intelligence panel requested in May to interview Caputo about “Russian cyber activities directed against the 2016 U.S. election, potential links between Russia and individuals associated with political campaigns, the U.S. government’s response to those Russian active measures, and related links of classified information."

Caputo's testimony is among several major hearings before the House committee set to take place in July. Former National Security Adviser Susan Rice and former Trump adviser and confidante Roger Stone are also expected to speak to the panel in closed sessions.

Caputo worked for USAID in Russia in the 1990s. After moving back to the U.S. he went to work for Gazprom Media, which is owned by the Russian government-owned energy company GazProm.