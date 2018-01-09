Fusion GPS lawyer: Someone has already been killed over publication of Trump dossier

A lawyer for Glenn Simpson, the co-founder of Fusion GPS, told congressional investigators that “somebody’s already been killed” as a result of the publication of the controversial dossier tying President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE to Russia.

In closed-door testimony with the Senate Judiciary Committee last year, Simpson was asked by investigators if Fusion GPS took steps to “assess the credibility” of sources used by former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele, who compiled the dossier.

“Yes, but I’m not going to get into sourcing information,” Simpson replied.





Simpson then declined to answer a follow-up question. When asked why he was declining to answer, his attorney, Joshua Levy, said Simpson “wants to be very careful to protect his sources.”

“Somebody’s already been killed as a result of the publication of this dossier, and no harm should come to anybody related to this honest work,” Levy added.

Simpson had previously declined to answer another question posed by the committee’s investigators, citing “security.”

Sen. Dianne Feinstein Dianne Emiel FeinsteinGrassley blasts Democrats over unwillingness to probe Clinton Avalanche of Democratic senators say Franken should resign Blumenthal: ‘Credible case' of obstruction of justice can be made against Trump MORE (D-Calif.) posted the entire transcript of Simpson’s testimony on Tuesday after a feud erupted between Fusion GPS and Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley Charles (Chuck) Ernest GrassleyGrassley blasts Democrats over unwillingness to probe Clinton GOP and Dems bitterly divided by immigration Thanks to the farm lobby, the US is stuck with a broken ethanol policy MORE (R-Iowa).

Steele’s dossier has come under intense scrutiny, with Republicans questioning whether the document spurred the FBI’s investigation into Trump’s presidential campaign.

Some of the allegations in the dossier have been shown to be false, while others have either been supported by public evidence or remain unproven.

Grassley and Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamGOP and Dems bitterly divided by immigration We are running out of time to protect Dreamers US trade deficit rises on record imports from China MORE (R-S.C.) requested a criminal investigation of Steele last week, asking the Justice Department to investigate if he lied to federal authorities.