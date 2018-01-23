Trump asked acting FBI chief whom he voted for during WH meeting: report

President Trump Donald John TrumpDems flip Wisconsin state Senate seat Sessions: 'We should be like Canada' in how we take in immigrants GOP rep: 'Sheet metal and garbage' everywhere in Haiti MORE asked Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe during an Oval Office meeting last year whom he voted for in the 2016 election, according to a new report.

The Washington Post reports Trump invited McCabe to the White House after he fired former FBI Director James Comey James Brien ComeyIntel Dem decries White House 'gag order' after Bannon testimony 'Total free-for-all' as Bannon clashes with Intel members Mueller has subpoenaed Bannon in Russia probe: report MORE last May. McCabe was the acting FBI director at the time.

Current and former U.S. officials told the Post that Trump and McCabe had a casual conversation before Trump asked McCabe who he voted for in the 2016 presidential election. McCabe reportedly told Trump that he didn’t vote.

Trump also reportedly expressed anger at McCabe over the thousands of dollars in donations his wife, a Democrat, received for her failed Virginia state Senate bid in 2015 from a political action committee led by former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D), who is closely tied to the Clintons.

One former U.S. official told the Post that McCabe thought the conversation with Trump was “disturbing,” and one person told the newspaper that special counsel Robert Mueller Robert Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE is interested in the talk.

McCabe was one of several candidates Trump interviewed to replace Comey as FBI director. Trump ultimately tapped Christopher Wray to lead the bureau.

The report that Trump asked McCabe whom he voted for in 2016 follows an Axios report Monday that said Wray threatened to resign after Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsSessions: 'We should be like Canada' in how we take in immigrants DOJ wades into archdiocese fight for ads on DC buses Overnight Cybersecurity: Bipartisan bill aims to deter election interference | Russian hackers target Senate | House Intel panel subpoenas Bannon | DHS giving 'active defense' cyber tools to private sector MORE pressured him to remove McCabe from his post.

Sessions also allegedly told White House counsel Don McGahn about Wray’s response to the pressure for him to fire McCabe. McGahn replied by telling Sessions that McCabe wasn’t worth losing Wray, according to Axios.

Trump on Tuesday denied that Wray threatened to resign in response to pressure from Sessions to force out McCabe.

"No. He didn't at all. He did not even a little bit," Trump told reporters.

Trump has regularly criticized the donations that McCabe's wife received for her political bid, firing off several tweets last month blasting McCabe over the donations.

How can FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, the man in charge, along with leakin’ James Comey, of the Phony Hillary Clinton investigation (including her 33,000 illegally deleted emails) be given $700,000 for wife’s campaign by Clinton Puppets during investigation? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2017

FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is racing the clock to retire with full benefits. 90 days to go?!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2017

Updated: 8:20 p.m.