Comey farewell: ‘A president can fire an FBI director for any reason’

Former FBI Director James Comey on Wednesday sent a letter to agents and friends following President Trump firing him the previous day.

“I have long believed that a President can fire an FBI director for any reason, or for no reason at all,” he wrote, according to CNN. "I’m not going to spend time on the decision or the way it was executed."

ADVERTISEMENT

He continued: “I hope you won’t either. It is done, and I will be fine, although I will miss you and the mission deeply.”

Comey added that the FBI should continue “the mission of protecting the American people and upholding the Constitution.”

He described the FBI ideal as a "rock" for the American people.

“It is very hard to leave a group of people who are committed only to doing the right thing. What makes leaving the FBI hard is the nature and quality of its people, who together make it that rock for America," he said.

Trump earlier Wednesday defended sacking Comey, arguing the former FBI director “was not doing a good job.”

Reports emerged Wednesday that Comey had requested more money and personnel for the FBI’s probe of Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Comey reportedly made the request during a meeting last week with Rosenstein, who ultimately wrote the Justice Department memo justifying his ouster.

Sarah Isgur Flores, the department’s top spokeswoman, said Wednesday that reports Comey asked for more funds or resources are “totally false.”

Trump’s decision stunned Washington, with many questioning the timing of the dismissal.

Comey announced last March that the FBI’s investigation into Russia’s intrusions in the 2016 race included possible ties between Trump’s campaign and Moscow.