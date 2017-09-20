Trump Facebook ads reassure supporters he will build border wall

President Trump is using targeted Facebook ads to assure supporters he will build a wall on the U.S. border with Mexico, reports BuzzFeed News.

"There's been a lot of noise and a lot of rumors," reads the ad from Trump's personal Facebook page.

"WE WILL BUILD A WALL (NOT A FENCE) ALONG THE SOUTHERN BORDER OF THE UNITED STATES," it adds, calling the issue "non-negotiable."

The ad has been targeted to specific Facebook users in recent days.

Vice President Pence’s Facebook page is running a similar ad, according to BuzzFeed.

Trump’s declaration comes after he tweeted last week that the wall “is already under construction in the form of new renovation of old and existing fences and walls.”

The WALL, which is already under construction in the form of new renovation of old and existing fences and walls, will continue to be built. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2017

The Trump campaign did not immediately return The Hill’s request for comment on the ads.

The ads are not visible on Trump or Pence’s personal pages and can only be viewed by targeted users. But who exactly is being targeted is unclear.

Facebook said in an email it could not confirm Trump’s wall ads, directing The Hill to the campaign.

The ads come after Trump cut a deal with Democrats to keep the government funded and to raise the debt limit through mid-December. That led to criticism from some supporters who wanted to use the spending fight to force Congress to appropriate funds for the wall.

Trump has also said he is close to a deal with Democrats to address young immigrants brought to the country illegally in exchange for border security measures. The White House has said that could include wall funding, but Democrats are opposed.