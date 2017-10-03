Russians used Facebook tool to target susceptible voters: report

Russian agents reportedly used a Facebook tool to target specific American voters in an attempt to influence their politics.

According to a Tuesday report in The Washington Post, the Russians used a Facebook tool known as Custom Audiences to target groups of Americans by gender, demographics, interests and geography.

The Post cited individuals knowledgeable with the probe into Russian attempts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.

The method of targeting has been used by United States political campaigns and American companies to convey messages to individuals who could be interested, the report said.

News of the Russians' use of the Facebook tool to target users comes amid the controversy over the website’s political advertising during the 2016 campaign. Facebook admitted last month that Russians who were potentially linked to the Kremlin bought ads on the platform during the presidential race. The revelation angered liberal groups and lawmakers alike.

Facebook on Monday said approximately 10 million people viewed political ads that were purchased by Russian actors approaching the 2016 presidential election. The company’s numbers showed that 44 percent of the ads were viewed before the election, while 56 percent were viewed after the election.

The social media company on Monday also released more than 3,000 political ads purchased by Russian actors on its platform to congressional investigators.

The Senate Intelligence Committee, one of several congressional committees conducting a probe into Russia’s attempts to meddle in the United States election, last week invited Facebook to testify at an upcoming hearing that will evaluate how foreign actors possibly used social media companies to influence the election.