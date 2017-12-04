Google to appoint staff of 10,000 to weed out extremist content on YouTube

Google plans to increase to 10,000 the number of its staffers tasked with tracking down extremist content on YouTube.

"We will continue the growth of our teams, with the goal of bringing the total number of people across Google working to address content that might violate our policies to over 10,000 in 2018," YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki told Britain's Daily Telegraph in an interview.

Wojcicki said that "bad actors" had used the video-sharing site to "mislead, manipulate, harass or even harm" others.

The announcement comes after British Prime Minister Theresa May put heavy pressure on social media companies to remove radical content after a series of deadly terror-related attacks this year in the United Kingdom.

"The tech companies have made significant progress on this issue, but we need to go further and faster to reduce the time it takes to reduce terrorist content online," May said in a speech to the United Nations in October, according to reports.

Wojcicki said they have developed a "computer-learning" technology that helps them to quickly identify and then remove radical content on a site that has hundreds of minutes of video uploaded each minute, according to the report.

The technology can be used to weed out other inappropriate videos, including ones that contain inappropriate or exploitive content involving children, which YouTube has also been trying to weed out.

YouTube, Twitter and Facebook have all faced calls to increase their oversight on possible extremist content.