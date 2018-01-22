Former Uber, Google exec to run for Kansas secretary of state

Former Uber and Google executive Brian McClendon is launching a Democratic bid to be Kansas’s secretary of state.

McClendon’s main platform points focus on technology-centric issues like securing elections, which in McClendon’s words have been “hacked by foreign agents,” and promoting a startup-friendly culture of innovation in Kansas.

McClendon, who helped create Google Earth, most recently worked at Uber for two years as a vice president. He had previously worked at Google for 11 years as vice president of engineering. He is currently a professor at the University of Kansas and advises startups.

The incumbent secretary of state, Kris Kobach (R), is running for governor. He was vice chairman of President Trump Donald John TrumpDems flip Wisconsin state Senate seat Sessions: 'We should be like Canada' in how we take in immigrants GOP rep: 'Sheet metal and garbage' everywhere in Haiti MORE's now-defunct election fraud commission.

McClendon will compete against Lucy Steyer, who is 17 years old, for the Democratic nomination.