Trump uses Facebook exec comments on Russia meddling to criticize 'Fake News Media'

President Trump Donald John TrumpTillerson: Russia already looking to interfere in 2018 midterms Dems pick up deep-red legislative seat in Missouri Speier on Trump's desire for military parade: 'We have a Napoleon in the making' MORE on Saturday invoked the words of a Facebook executive in criticizing the media’s reporting on the new Russian indictments.

Rob Goldman, Facebook’s vice president of ads, posted a series of tweets reiterating what the social media giant had discovered in recent months about Russian efforts to interfere with the election using the platform.

“The majority of the Russian ad spend happened AFTER the election,” Goldman tweeted. “We shared that fact, but very few outlets have covered it because it doesn’t align with the main media narrative of Tump [sic] and the election.”

The president retweeted Goldman’s statement, writing, “The Fake News Media never fails. Hard to ignore this fact from the Vice President of Facebook Ads, Rob Goldman!”

The Fake News Media never fails. Hard to ignore this fact from the Vice President of Facebook Ads, Rob Goldman! https://t.co/XGC7ynZwYJ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 17, 2018

According to a Facebook release from October, 56 percent of the ads purchased by Russian operatives were done so after the election. The indictment released Friday names 13 Russian nationals and three Russian groups, and accuses them of criminal conspiracy to defraud the United States, among other charges.

The defendants worked to “sow discord” and distrust in democracy among American voters by promoting Donald Trump and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersTrump has declared war on our climate — we won’t let him win Stock slide bites boastful Trump, but rising wages great for GOP Millions should march on DC to defeat Trump Republicans MORE’s (I-Vt.) campaign and disparaging Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzSasse statement: Trump nominee who spread conspiracy theories has a ‘tinfoil hat’ Coalition of 44 groups calls for passage of drug pricing bill For the sake of our democracy, politicians must stop bickering MORE (R-Texas), Sen. Marco Rubio Marco Antonio RubioTrump must send Russia powerful message through tougher actions McCain, Coons immigration bill sparks Trump backlash Taking a strong stance to protect election integrity MORE (R-Fla.) and Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump touts report Warner attempted to talk to dossier author Poll: Nearly half of Iowans wouldn’t vote for Trump in 2020 Rubio on Warner contact with Russian lobbyist: It’s ‘had zero impact on our work’ MORE’s campaigns, according to the indictment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump also retweeted Goldman’s assertion that the goal of Russian meddling was not “swaying the election.”

“Most of the coverage of Russian meddling involves their attempt to effect the outcome of the 2016 US election. I have seen all of the Russian ads and I can say very definitively that swaying the election was *NOT* the main goal,” Goldman wrote.

“I have seen all of the Russian ads and I can say very definitively that swaying the election was *NOT* the main goal.”

Rob Goldman

Vice President of Facebook Ads https://t.co/A5ft7cGJkE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 16, 2018

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein Rod Jay RosensteinOvernight Cybersecurity: Tillerson proposes new cyber bureau at State | Senate bill would clarify cross-border data rules | Uber exec says 'no justification' for covering up breach Trump likely to approve release of Dem memo: report Mark Levin: Clinton colluded with Russia, 'paid for a warrant' to surveil Carter Page MORE said Friday that the indictments do not contain any allegations that the interference changed the outcome of the election. Trump has long referred to the investigation into Russia's election meddling as a "hoax," but has since latched on to Friday's indictments and Rosenstein's comments as proof that there was "no collusion" between his campaign and the Russians. The investigation is ongoing.

Friday’s indictments further detailed the operatives’ efforts to spread false information during the election process and to organize voters using social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter.