Dem senator: 'Great idea' to fine social media companies over bots

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) on Sunday said she supports imposing fines on social media companies that do not rid their platforms of bots after the government identifies the automated accounts.

“I think that would be a great idea, but then you need a Congress to act,” Klobuchar told NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

“And there are too many people that are afraid of doing something about this because we know these sites are popular.”

Twitter told lawmakers last month that automated accounted linked to Russia retweeted President Trump Donald John TrumpAccuser says Trump should be afraid of the truth Woman behind pro-Trump Facebook page denies being influenced by Russians Shulkin says he has White House approval to root out 'subversion' at VA MORE hundreds of thousands of times during the last months of the 2016 election.

Klobuchar, who last year introduced bipartisan legislation to strengthen U.S. cybersecurity for elections, on Sunday called upon social media companies to provide “more resources” to purge bots from Facebook and Twitter.