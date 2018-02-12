Trump pick to lead 2020 census pulls name from consideration: report

President Trump Donald John TrumpTillerson: Russia already looking to interfere in 2018 midterms Dems pick up deep-red legislative seat in Missouri Speier on Trump's desire for military parade: 'We have a Napoleon in the making' MORE’s pick to oversee the 2020 census has pulled his name from consideration for the job, Mother Jones reported Monday.

Thomas Brunell, a political science professor who advocated for Republican redistricting in several states, has withdrawn from being considered as deputy director of the U.S. Census Bureau.

Brunell did not immediately respond to Mother Jones’s requests for comment.

A Commerce Department spokesman confirmed to The Hill that Brunell is not under consideration for the position.

Politico first reported in November that Trump had tapped Brunell for the job. He is a registered Republican and argued in a 2008 book that more partisan districts create better representation for voters than competitive ones, according to Mother Jones.

He was also hired by GOP lawmakers to defend state legislature-drawn maps in states like North Carolina where congressional maps have been struck down by federal judges.

Senate Democrats had blasted Brunell’s reported nomination, with Sens. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerUndiagnosed sleep apnea cause of two rail crashes: NTSB WATCH: Dems say Trump will look like he has something to hide if he avoids Muller interview Protecting the special counsel is an American duty MORE (N.J.) and Brian Schatz Brian Emanuel SchatzSocial media users slam Ryan for tweet on .50 pay hike Live coverage: Trump delivers his first State of the Union Senate Dems call Trump's reported Census Bureau pick 'deeply unqualified' MORE (Hawaii) calling him “deeply unqualified.”

“The person charged with operational oversight of the governmental undertaking responsible for apportionment in our government’s highest legislative body should be committed to fair and accurate representation for all Americans,” they wrote in a letter to Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross Wilbur Louis RossCitizenship question drives uncertainty over 2020 census Under Trump, the machinery of trade enforcement still works What Trump didn't say in his State of the Union address MORE last month. “Dr. Thomas Brunell is not that person.”

Brunell's withdrawal comes as the Census Bureau faces a number of hurdles ahead of the upcoming survey. The bureau currently lacks an acting director and the Government Accountability Office deemed it a "high risk" program in a report last year.

Updated at 4:34 p.m.