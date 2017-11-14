Sessions: DOJ investigating 27 classified leaks

Attorney General Jeff Sessions told lawmakers that the Department of Justice is investigating 27 leaks of classified information.

“We intend to get to the bottom of these leaks,” Sessions said while testifying before the House Judiciary Committee Tuesday. “I think it has reached epidemic proportions. It cannot be allowed to continue.”

Continuous leaks have proven to be a thorn in President Trump’s side and have shown no sign of stopping.

In an effort to curb leaks, the White House launched a training program earlier this year on disclosures of unclassified and classified information. National security adviser H.R. McMaster also released memos warning against leaks and the consequences of releasing such information.

Sessions pointed out that prior to Trump's administration, there were only nine investigations of classified leaks in the last three years, compared with the 27 under scrutiny today.