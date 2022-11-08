trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
2022 Election Day

Live results: Arizona Senate, governor’s races

by The Associated Press - 11/08/22 8:52 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 11/08/22 8:52 PM ET
AP Photo/Matt York
A voter casts their ballot at a secure ballot drop box at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center in Phoenix, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022.
Tags

More 2022 Election Day News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Wholesale used car prices plummet as ...
  2. Judge dismisses Vindman witness ...
  3. The Hill’s Election Central: Live ...
  4. Here’s why Powerball numbers ...
  5. Kari Lake tells reporters: ‘I’m ...
  6. Fox News anchor pushes back on Kari ...
  7. Live Coverage: Democratic wins cut ...
  8. Marjorie Taylor Greene glides to ...
  9. Powerball: The winning numbers for ...
  10. Seven races to watch for early signs ...
  11. 1 person hits $2B Powerball ...
  12. Here’s what the early exit polls ...
  13. Here’s where the polls stand in ...
  14. Didn’t win the Powerball ...
  15. Here are four scenarios for the ...
  16. Sarah Huckabee Sanders wins Arkansas ...
  17. When could student loan borrowers ...
  18. Final rankings: The seven Senate ...
Load more

Video

See all Video