trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
2022 Election Day

Live results: New York governor’s race

by The Associated Press - 11/08/22 8:53 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 11/08/22 8:53 PM ET
AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews
FILE – Voters cast their ballots at privacy booths during early voting at the Brooklyn Museum, Tuesday Oct. 27, 2020, in New York.
Tags

More 2022 Election Day News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Abbott defeats O’Rourke in Texas ...
  2. Wholesale used car prices plummet as ...
  3. Judge dismisses Vindman witness ...
  4. Live Coverage: Democratic wins cut ...
  5. The Hill’s Election Central: Live ...
  6. Fox News anchor pushes back on Kari ...
  7. Here’s why Powerball numbers ...
  8. Marjorie Taylor Greene glides to ...
  9. Kari Lake tells reporters: ‘I’m ...
  10. Here’s what happens to the Jan. 6 ...
  11. Powerball: The winning numbers for ...
  12. Seven races to watch for early signs ...
  13. Didn’t win the Powerball ...
  14. Here’s what the early exit polls ...
  15. Democrat Josh Shapiro wins ...
  16. 1 person hits $2B Powerball ...
  17. Here’s where the polls stand in ...
  18. Final rankings: The seven Senate ...
Load more

Video

See all Video